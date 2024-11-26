Karachi business community announces new airline

KARACHI: The business community of Karachi has announced the launch of a new airline, ‘Air Karachi,’ ARY News reported.

According to reports, businessman Hanif Gohar revealed that the airline has been registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), and a request for a licence has been submitted to the federal government.

In the initial phase, Air Karachi plans to lease three aircraft. Retired Air Vice Marshal Imran, formerly of the Southern Command, has been appointed as the airline’s CEO.

Hanif Gohar further stated that the project is being initiated with an investment of Rs 5 billion, with each shareholder contributing Rs 50 million.

It is pertinent to note that several new airlines were considering to launch operations in various cities in Pakistan back in September 2024, as per CAA.

New local airlines including Jet Green, Q Airways, and Go Green Air had approached the CAA for licences and permits, according to sources.

Air Indus has also contacted the Civil Aviation Authority to resume flight operations, sources revealed. Q Aviation and Liberty Air, have also applied for licences from the CAA to launch flight operations in Pakistan.

The CAA officials said the large number of licence applications is significant for the country’s economy.

The influx of new airlines will provide passengers with better travel options, along with increased foreign exchange in the aviation sector and new job opportunities.

It is to be noted that three private companies namely, Airblue, SereneAir and AirSial are already operating in Pakistan.

Back in May, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) unveiled a six-month performance report of airlines, operating domestically, including Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

According to the s report of CAA, covering the period from July to December 2023, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), secured the fourth position in the rankings with departure and arrival ratio stood at 89.32 percent, indicating room for further enhancement in operational efficiency.