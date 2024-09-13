New airlines seek CAA nod to operate flights in Pakistan

KARACHI: Several new airlines are considering to launch operations in various cities in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

As per details, new local airlines including Jet Green, Q Airways, and Go Green Air have approached the CAA for licenses and permits, according to sources.

Air Indus has also contacted the Civil Aviation Authority to resume flight operations, sources revealed. Q Aviation and Liberty Air, have also applied for licenses from the CAA to launch flight operations in Pakistan.

The CAA officials said the large number of license applications is significant for the country’s economy.

The influx of new airlines will provide passengers with better travel options, along with increased foreign exchange in the aviation sector and new job opportunities.

It is to be noted that three private companies namely, Airblue, SereneAir and AirSial are already operating in Pakistan.

Back in May, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) unveiled a six-month performance report of airlines, operating domestically, including Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

According to the s report of CAA, covering the period from July to December 2023, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), secured the fourth position in the rankings with departure and arrival ratio stood at 89.32 percent, indicating room for further enhancement in operational efficiency.