THIS airline tops chart in CAA’s on-time performance report

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday unveiled a six-month performance report of airlines, operating domestically, including Pakistan International Airline (PIA), ARY News reported.

According to the s report of CAA, covering the period from July to December 2023, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), secured the fourth position in the rankings with departure and arrival ratio stood at 89.32 percent, indicating room for further enhancement in operational efficiency.

Fly Jinnah tops the chart, boasting an impressive on-time performance rate of 98.37 percent. Following closely behind was Air Blow at the second position with a commendable 90.62 percent punctuality rating. Serene Air clinched the third spot with an 89.86 percent punctuality record.

Meanwhile, Airseal, which previously held the fifth position, slipped to sixth place in the latest rankings as its punctuality rating was recorded at 80.77 percent.

The CAA report highlighted that no Pakistani airline achieved a perfect 100 percent punctuality rate for departures and arrivals during the specified timeframe.