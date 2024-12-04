Air pollution drops in Lahore, brings it to 4th rank on AQI

LAHORE: Air pollution has considerably dropped in Lahore bringing the city down to fourth place on the Air Quality Index (AQI), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The AQI level of the city goes down below 200 points. Current AQI reading in Lahore has been recorded 186 points today.

Karachi has been ranked third among the most polluted cities of the world with particulate matter’s level recorded 219 on Wednesday.

Bangladesh’s capital city Dhaka has been placed the most polluted city of the world with recorded AQI level 267.

Persistent smog haunting Lahore keeping the city on the top of the polluted air list on the onset of winter in the first week of November.

Authorities made desperate efforts to contain smog in Lahore and other cities of Punjab. The province grappling with severe air pollution, which reached to alarming levels, much above the level deemed hygienic by the World Health Organization. Unhygienic air causing serious public health issues.

For days, Lahore has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning as temperatures dropped with cooling air.

In scores of stringent administrative steps, the administration closed schools and restricted timing of eateries, other businesses and markets to save general public from the adverse impact of toxic pollution and health problems caused by smog.