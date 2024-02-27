Air taxi service launched in Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: Air taxi service has been launched in Sindh and Balochistan which is now available for all airports, airfields, and landing strips in the two provinces by Sky Wings Aviation.

Imran Aslam, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sky Wings Aviation said that the air taxi service is initially available in Sindh and Balochistan and would eventually be obtainable at all airports in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa too.

“Four air taxis are on hand for the service’s start. The initial hourly fee for the service is Rs 95, 000,” Imran Aslam added.

He said that three passengers at a time would be able to use each of the air taxi service’s aircraft.

“We were contacted by people who wanted to fly for enjoyment to get a bird’s-eye view of Karachi and its environs or by those who wanted to fly in an emergency to various locations in Sindh and Balochistan,” the Sky Wings CEO said.

He said that reservations are now open, and anyone interested in taking a flight above Karachi could book the air taxi from Sky Wings’ website.