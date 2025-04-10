AirAsia X announces launch of flights to Pakistan

KARACHI: Malaysia’s private low-cost carrier, AirAsia X, has announced the commencement of its flight operations to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The announcement was made by AirAsia X CEO, Benyamin Ismail, during a ceremony held at a local hotel in Karachi.

According to the CEO, AirAsia X will begin operating flights to Pakistan from May 30, 2025. The airline will run four weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur and Karachi.

Benyamin Ismail further stated that bookings for flights starting May 30 have already commenced.

For the Karachi-Kuala Lumpur route, the introductory ticket price has been set at Rs55,800.

He added that the new route will benefit over 100,000 passengers annually, providing greater convenience for travelers.

The two-way flights between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

With a population of 20 million, Karachi is the largest, and considered to be the most cosmopolitan,city in Pakistan.

Tourism-wise, Karachi is known for its historical sites such as the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, and the Empress Market, which dates back to the 1800s.

AirAsia X Berhad, operating as AirAsia X (formerly FlyAsianXpress Sdn. Bhd.), is a Malaysian long-haul, low-cost airline and a subsidiary of the AirAsia Group.

The airline was initially established in 2006 as FlyAsian Express (FAX) and began by operating regional routes under Malaysia’s Rural Air Service.

After encountering operational challenges, FAX transitioned to a long-haul, low-cost carrier model and rebranded as AirAsia X in 2007.

It launched its first international flight in November 2007, connecting Kuala Lumpur to Gold Coast, Australia.