All six US service members killed in plane crash over Iraq

All six ​crew ‌members aboard ​a ​US. military aircraft ⁠that ​crashed ​in western Iraq ​are ​confirmed to have ‌been ⁠killed, the U.S. ​military ​said ⁠on ​Friday.

Read Also: Iraqi group claims responsibility for downing US military aircraft

The Islamic Resistance ​in Iraq, ‌an umbrella group of ​’Iran-backed factions’, claimed ⁠responsibility for ​downing a US ​military refueling aircraft in western ​Iraq ​on Thursday.

The group said ‌in ⁠a statement it had shot ​down ​the ⁠KC-135 “in ​defense of ​our ⁠country’s sovereignty and ⁠airspace”.

A US refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, in an incident US Central Command ​said.

The United States has deployed a large number of jets into the Middle East to take part in operations against Iran and the incident highlights the risk of operations, even ​over friendly skies.