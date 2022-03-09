Aircraft crashes in Mian Channu, no causalities reported

MIAN CHANNO: A small training aircraft crashed Mian Channo, an area of Punjab’s Khanewal district on Wednesday during a routine flight, ARY News reported, quoting rescue sources.

As per details, the plane was on routine training when it crashed near Toll Plaza in Mian Channo. The pilot of the aircraft remained safe, while no human or financial loss was reported.

A loud explosion was heard soon after the crash and fire erupted. Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot to carry on rescue and relief activities.

The cause of the crash could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

In February, last year, a trainer jet of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Shorkot, district Jhang of Punjab. The Mirage jet was on a training mission when it crashed near Shorkot, Jhang. The pilot of the aircraft remained safe.

Back in the year 2018, a trainer aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had crashed while landing at the Peshawar Air Base, killing two pilots.

