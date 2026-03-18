Airline SAS to cancel 1,000 flights in April due to high fuel prices, DI reports

Scandinavian airline SAS said it would cancel 1,000 flights in April because of high ​oil and jet fuel prices caused ‌by the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri (DI) reported ​on Tuesday.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran is ​now in its third week, with no ⁠end in sight. The Strait of Hormuz ​remains largely closed off and U.S. allies have ​rebuffed U.S. President Donald Trump’s calls for them to help reopen the vital waterway, through which about 20% ​of global oil and liquefied natural gas ​flows.

“The price of jet fuel has doubled in ten days. ‌Even ⁠if we try to absorb cost hikes as far as we can this is a shock that strikes directly at the aviation industry,” ​SAS CEO ​Anko van ⁠der Werff told DI.

He said the company had cancelled a “couple of ​hundred” flights in March, adding that the ​airline ⁠normally had 800 daily flights and that the measures taken were not drastic. SAS has already hiked ⁠prices ​of flights due to rising ​fuel costs.

SAS did not immediately respond to a request for ​comment.