Here’s why airliners have ashtrays despite no smoking policy

We have often wondered why the airliners carry ashtrays when there is a strict no smoking policy during flights.

Air hostess from Canada, named Kaylee, asked the question on her TikTok video.

“Have you ever noticed that new planes have ashtrays? Do you know why?” she asked. Another flight attendant, in a reply, said that it is because passengers will try and break the rules.

“We prefer that they use ashtrays to hide their cigarettes instead of causing a fire hazard by hiding them in a small corner.” She replied “Bingo”, validating that the answer was correct.

Another user said, “because if someone forgets, it is a safe place to put the cigarette.”

She lauded another user who answered that airliners have to follow the law of having a safe place for the flight crew to put the illegal cigarettes.

Every airliner in the world has a no smoking policy inside their aircraft, especially during flights.

In 2020, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued a warning that it will suspend the license of pilots found smoking while operating flights.

In 2018, a Bangladeshi plane crashed and burned near Kathmandu airport, killing 49 people. Authorities later confirmed that the pilot was smoking inside the cockpit.

A video of a woman, who lit up a cigarette in a Spirit Airlines Florida-bound flight, being removed from an aircraft made rounds.