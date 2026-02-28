Airlines Suspend Middle East Flights Amid Iran-Israel Conflict: Full List

In the wake of escalated tensions in the Middle East following joint U.S. and Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, 2026, numerous airlines have halted or rerouted operations to ensure passenger safety. The attacks have led to widespread airspace closures across countries like Iran, Israel, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, and Oman. This disruption affects key routes between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, causing significant travel delays and cancellations.

The conflict, marked by retaliatory strikes from Iran, has prompted aviation regulators, including the EU, to advise against flights over the region. Travelers planning trips to or through the Middle East should check with their airlines for the latest updates, as suspensions could extend beyond initial dates.

Why Are Airlines Halting Middle East Operations?

The primary reason for these suspensions is the closure of airspaces due to ongoing military activities. Airspaces in Iran, Israel, and several neighboring countries have been shut down, making it unsafe and logistically impossible for commercial flights to operate. Airlines are prioritizing safety amid reports of missile strikes and heightened security risks. This echoes previous disruptions in the region, but the scale here involves major global carriers rerouting flights, potentially adding hours to travel times between Europe and Asia.

Additionally, some airlines are avoiding overflying conflict zones like Iraq, leading to longer flight paths. The situation is fluid, with many carriers monitoring developments and planning to resume services as soon as conditions stabilize.

Full List of Airlines That Have Halted or Suspended Flights

Here’s a comprehensive list of major airlines affected by the Iran-Israel attacks, based on the latest announcements. Suspensions vary by destination and duration, with many targeting routes to Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, and Oman.

Aegean Airlines : Suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv (Israel), Beirut (Lebanon), and Erbil (Iraq) until March 2, 2026.

: Suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv (Israel), Beirut (Lebanon), and Erbil (Iraq) until March 2, 2026. Air France (part of Air France-KLM) : Cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut for February 28, 2026. Further extensions may apply.

: Cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut for February 28, 2026. Further extensions may apply. Air India : Temporarily avoiding the entire Middle East region, suspending all flights until further notice.

: Temporarily avoiding the entire Middle East region, suspending all flights until further notice. Ajet (Turkish low-cost carrier) : Cancelled flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon until March 2, 2026, and to the UAE for February 28.

: Cancelled flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon until March 2, 2026, and to the UAE for February 28. British Airways : Cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Bahrain, and Amman (Jordan) for several days, including February 28.

: Cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Bahrain, and Amman (Jordan) for several days, including February 28. Emirates : Suspended services amid regional disruptions, though specific details on durations are pending.

: Suspended services amid regional disruptions, though specific details on durations are pending. Iberia : Announced suspensions to various Middle East destinations.

: Announced suspensions to various Middle East destinations. Indigo : Halted operations to affected areas in the region.

: Halted operations to affected areas in the region. Japan Airlines : Suspended flights to Middle East routes.

: Suspended flights to Middle East routes. KLM (part of Air France-KLM) : Suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting February 29, 2026 (Sunday), and avoiding Iraq airspace.

: Suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting February 29, 2026 (Sunday), and avoiding Iraq airspace. Lufthansa : Halted flights to multiple Middle East destinations, including Tel Aviv and Beirut.

: Halted flights to multiple Middle East destinations, including Tel Aviv and Beirut. Qatar Airways : Temporarily suspended all flights to and from Doha due to Qatari airspace closure. This affects the entire network operating through Qatar.

: Temporarily suspended all flights to and from Doha due to Qatari airspace closure. This affects the entire network operating through Qatar. Russian Air Carriers : Suspended flights to Iran and Israel.

: Suspended flights to Iran and Israel. Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) : Halted operations to the region.

: Halted operations to the region. Turkish Airlines : Cancelled flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan until March 2, 2026. Flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, and Oman cancelled for February 28.

: Cancelled flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan until March 2, 2026. Flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, and Oman cancelled for February 28. Virgin Atlantic : Cancelled flights to Dubai and avoiding Iraq airspace, impacting routes to India, Maldives, Dubai, and Riyadh.

: Cancelled flights to Dubai and avoiding Iraq airspace, impacting routes to India, Maldives, Dubai, and Riyadh. Wizz Air: Suspended flights to affected Middle East regions.

This list is not exhaustive, as more airlines may announce changes. For instance, low-cost and regional carriers are also impacted.

Affected Airports and Countries

Key hubs like Dubai International Airport (DXB), Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH), Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport (TLV), and Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) are seeing massive disruptions. Countries directly affected include:

Iran

Israel

Lebanon

Syria

Iraq

Jordan

Qatar

Bahrain

UAE

Kuwait

Oman

Passengers at airports like Dubai and Doha have reported chaotic scenes with grounded flights.

Impact on Global Travel and What Travelers Should Do

The suspensions are causing ripple effects worldwide, with flights between Europe and Asia being diverted south over Saudi Arabia or north over Central Asia, adding fuel costs and delays. If you’re booked on a flight to the Middle East, contact your airline immediately for rebooking options or refunds. Many carriers are waiving change fees during this period.