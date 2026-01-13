European airports shut, train and road transport disrupted amid icy weather

Several airports across Europe have been forced to close or cancel flights as harsh icy weather swept through the region, causing widespread disruption to air, rail and road transport.

Budapest Airport announced that it had stopped receiving and departing flights from 10:25 local time (09:25 GMT) after heavy rain led to extreme icing conditions.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the airport said the suspension was necessary for safety reasons and that updates would be provided through its official channels.

The meteorological service of Hungary has issued warnings for freezing rain and snowfall as the cold weather moved across the country. Authorities reported delays to both train and air services, while drift ice was observed on the Danube and Tisza rivers, prompting icebreakers to be placed on alert.

Lake Balaton, in western Hungary, has frozen over a relatively rare event that occurs roughly once every 10 to 15 years. Officials warned, however, that the ice remains too thin for skating and urged the public to exercise caution.

Meanwhille Airports in Prague, Vienna and Bratislava are also being affected by the cold weather sweeping through Europe.

A thick layer of ice formed on runways in Vienna, repeatedly refreezing despite clearance efforts. This forced Vienna International Airport and Vaclav Havel Airport to divert flights earlier in the day.

Vienna International Airport later resumed departures from 11:00 local time (10:00 GMT), with arrivals restarting an hour later.

Austria’s state railway company, OeBB, advised passengers to postpone non-essential travel as numerous train services were cancelled or disrupted.

In the Czech Republic, icy conditions caused significant problems on roads and railways. Prague Airport was brought almost to a standstill, with firefighters deployed to de-ice the runways.

Around 50 people were treated for injuries linked to the weather, according to Prague’s emergency services, as reported by the CTK news agency.

Freezing rain had left Prague Airport operating in a ‘very limited mode’, according to a message on its X account. Delays were expected through the day and arrivals were being restricted as staff worked to de-ice the main runway, it added.

In neighbouring Slovakia, the Bratislava airport was also closed early Tuesday due to bad weather.

Slovak police on Facebook urged people to avoid travel because of ‘extreme’ ice and snow in the west of the country.