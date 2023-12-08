AI Smart Electromagnetic Generator unveiled

South Korea-based SEMP Group and Abu Dhabi-based Global Solutions for Project Management this week launched this pathbreaking innovation that will shape the future of clean energy – the AI Smart Electromagnetic Generator (AISEG) at the 28th COP28 in Expo City Dubai.

AISEG is the result of nearly four years of research by experts at the SEMP Research Institute, which is now entering commercial application following its official launch at COP28.

Visitors to COP28’s Green Zone at the Energy Transition Hub, a part of the Sustainability District, can witness first-hand live demonstrations of the innovative technology that meets the aspirations of the world to cut emissions and transition to Net Zero by 2050, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Zakeya Alameri, Founder and CEO of Global Solutions for Project Management, said, “The world is convening in the UAE to find effective solutions for mitigating the impact of climate change, with the COP28 Presidency focusing on all pathways to curb the 22 Gigatons of emissions to drive a fair, just, responsible, and well-managed energy transition.

“The AISEG technology serves as a solution to meet the fast-growing demand for power without fuel or emissions. It marks a milestone of profound significance for the world and the future of clean energy – marking a journey of innovation, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to a sustainable tomorrow.”

Woohee Choi, CEO of SEMP Research Institute Co., Ltd., said, “We are honoured to showcase our invention, the world’s first non-rotation type power generation system that will transform how power is produced and consumed, at COP28, where the world is seeking solutions to accelerate the journey to Net Zero emissions.

“AISEG demonstrates our dedication to innovative decarbonisation, delivering efficient energy while minimising carbon emissions. By showcasing the technology at COP28, we are further underlining the strong bilateral and technology partnerships between the UAE and South Korea.”

AISEG is the world’s first successful system that generates higher efficiency output compared to input power. With over 70 patents in 60 countries, AISEG has no rotating parts, does not produce carbon or heat emissions, is self-powered and delivers outstanding efficiency. It has a compact footprint and near-permanent lifespan – a one-stop solution for the world’s energy needs.

Aligned with COP28 UAE’s core pillars, AISEG is central to climate mitigation efforts, offering a green energy solution that curtails GHG emissions. It supports global adaptation by facilitating a transition to renewables, especially in challenging regions.

While primarily focused on mitigation and adaptation, AISEG also indirectly addresses loss and damage by aiming to reduce environmental harm and societal impacts from non-renewable sources.