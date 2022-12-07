Aisha Ghaus Pasha rules out economic emergency, Rs800b taxes

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha has ruled out the possibility of imposing economic emergency and Rs800 billion of taxes over the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While talking to journalists today, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha said that the IMF has not demanded Pakistan impose Rs800 billion in taxes. The exchange of data is underway with the IMF.”

“The government has not planned to impose economic emergency in the country. Only speculations are being made regarding the economic emergency.”

Pasha clarified that there is no need to impose economic emergency in Pakistan. She added that Pakistan will meet all external debt repayments on time.

The state minister further said that the government is mulling over reduction in fuel consumption. She added some others countries are also working of plans to reduce fuel consumption.

Yesterday, the Finance Ministry rebutted reports of an ‘economic emergency’ being imposed in Pakistan, saying that such messages were aimed at creating uncertainty about the economic situation.

“Finance Division not only strongly rebuts the assertions made in the said message but also categorically denies it and that there is no planning to impose economic emergency,” stated the statement issued today.

It further stated that the messages were ‘unfortunately’ aimed at creating uncertainty about the economic situation in the country and can only spread by those who do not want to see Pakistan prosper.

Finance Division issues a rebuttal on false message on supposed economic emergency proposals been circulating on social media. pic.twitter.com/chTW80SyZV — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) December 6, 2022

The ministry noted that the creation and spreading of such false messages were against the national interest in these times of economic hardship.

The government, according to the statement, remains committed to completing the money lender’s programme while meeting all external debt repayments on time.

