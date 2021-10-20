Aisha Khan celebrates daughter’s second birthday, video goes viral

The video of former actor Aisha Khan celebrating her daughter Mahnoor’s second birthday as per the Islamic calendar is making rounds on social media platforms.

The video shows the actor and her husband Major Uqbah Malik all smiles as her daughter Mahnoor is blowing the candles on her cake.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April 2018 followed by a reception. She gave birth to her first child in Islamabad on November 10 last year.

The Meri Nanhi Pari actress had bid farewell to the entertainment industry last year.

“I had made my announcement to leave my media career as I now prefer to stay away from the limelight,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “We got engaged last year and have known each other for several years before,” she said earlier.

She added: “I have grown and developed and met many wonderful people in this industry to whom I’m ever so grateful. I have always tried to keep my professional and personal life separate and request everyone to understand please.”

She wanted to let her colleagues and friends know about the limitations that she may have had in working on the new projects since 2016 out of which a few scripts stayed with her for a long time.

“My apologies. As I move on in life to discover how fate unfolds, I would request my well wishers to remember me and my parents in their prayers.”

Known for accepting challenging roles, her performance in ARY Digital’s play Khuda Mera Bhi Hai’ was lauded by fans and critics alike.

She is also known for her roles in films like Waar and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani.

