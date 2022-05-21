Aisha Khan gives birth to a baby boy

Former film and TV actor Aisha Khan welcomed her second child, a baby boy with Major Uqbah Malik on Friday.

Turning to her Instagram handle yesterday, Aisha Khan announced to have given birth to a baby boy on May 20.

“Delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy! 20.5.22,” read the text on the card shared on the photo and video sharing application, captioned with “Alhamdulillah” and a heart emoji.

Soon after the joyous announcement by the ‘Vasl-e-Yaar’ actor, the showbiz fraternity filled the comments section on the post with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes for the newborn.

Aisha Khan tied the knot to Major Uqbah in an intimate ceremony in April 2018 followed by a reception. The couple welcomed their first baby girl, Mahnoor in November 2019.

With notable performances in serials ‘Meri Nanhi Pari’, ‘Khuda Mera Bhi Hai’, ‘Soteli’, ‘Kafir’ and ‘Shuk’ to her credit, the A-list actor bid farewell to the entertainment industry before getting married, in order to move towards the ‘next phase of life’.

