Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extends warm birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has recently posted a joyful birthday wish for the renowned Amitabh Bachchan, aka Big B.

The Ponniyin Selvan star Aishwarya Rai has shared a rare family moment on Instagram that quickly went viral following Shehansha Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan’s 83rd birthday.

Aishwarya Rai uploaded an old image of the legendary star and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in a celebratory post.

The iconic Bollywood veteran figure has been seen wearing traditional attire in the photo, along with a small crown playfully set on his head.

“Happy Birthday, dearest Pa-Dadajiii (dad-grandfather). Love and God bless always,” the charming Aishwarya Rai wrote along with the post.

However, immediately after the post on the social media site, the fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration.

“Aish is such a kind-hearted soul,” a netizen said. “She always remembers to wish Amitabh every year. So thoughtful.” Another user added.

The post gained significant attention online as it surfaced on the internet after a lengthy period of longstanding speculations of divorce between Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan.

However, the Bollywood diva was seen at Anant Ambani’s wedding ceremony, accompanying Aaradhy as the rest of the Bachchan family attended the ceremony separately, sparking family dispute rumours in early 2025.

Yet, the chatter died down when the parents of one were seen together at a number of public events.

As well as that, the duo was additionally spotted backing out from the family tour along with their single daughter Aaradhy in August.

Earlier this year, in India, Bollywood stars asked judges to protect their voice and persona in the era of artificial intelligence. One famous couple’s biggest target is Google’s video arm, YouTube.