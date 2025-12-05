Aishwarya Rai breaks internet with new glamorous IG photos

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai, known for her rare internet postings, has pleased fans with a new update that went viral right away.

Aishwarya Rai shared a carousel of two stunning photos on her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 4.

She looks stunning in a stylish black dress in the first photo, and her timeless grace is captured in the close-up, taking the social media users back to her early career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

In a matter of minutes, the comment section came to life. Her followers on social media referred to her as “totally obsessed,” “insanely beautiful,” and “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Several fans cheered her homecoming with words like “OMG, my Aiswarya is back,” “so beautiful,” and “every camera is lucky to capture you.” Others thought the pictures restored the beauty of “baby Aiswarya.”

She continues her long-standing work with L’Oréal Paris amid internet stirring, as she recently was a part of the business’s worldwide “Stand Up Against Street Harassment” campaign, which raises awareness and teaches the masses how to intervene.

However, the star encouraged people to take action against harassment instead of remaining silent or concealing it in an Instagram video.

She questioned in the video, stating, “Street harassment. How do you deal with it?” and reminds viewers never to blame their appearance, adding, “Hold your head high. Never compromise your worth. Street harassment is never your fault.”

Aiswarya Rai, notably regarding her career front, most recently appeared in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II, which made more than Rs 345 crore across the globe, starring Nandini and Mandakini.