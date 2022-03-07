Fan complains to Abhishek Bachchan about wife Aishwarya Rai

A social media user asked Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan to forward his request to his celebrity wife Aishwarya Rai about her social media presence.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not as active as she used to be on the interactive portals and it has made a netizen upset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)



Turning to her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, he said he lost all hope from her team as she is not getting back to her fans. He added that the actor had signed a project in which they always want her to be a part of and they wanted her to be fully active on social media like any celebrity does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)



“We understood her social media game as she doesn’t want to be compared with family members and don’t care about the likes etc and we respect that but this is her movie the movie we have been waiting for three years and she posting in midnight after fans already saw the poster is a slap for fans who’ve been waiting for years and shows she doesn’t care about us !”

Read More: Netizens troll Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her net worth

He added: “This is not about the likes or anything but showing for fans her love and appreciation for waiting for her for a long time.”

The social media user said that they have nothing to discuss as there is nothing to discuss.

Comments