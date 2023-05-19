Aishwarya Rai roasted for her ‘gift wrapper’ look at Cannes

Bollywood diva and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to French Riviera earlier this week for her first appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

One of the few Cannes constants from India, Bachchan reached the city along with her daughter Aaradhya on Wednesday and made quite a splash with her first appearance at the festival.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

She opted for an all-green, shimmery Kaftan outfit with cape sleeves from Valentino for the red carpet outing. Bachchan paired the glittery outfit with understated yet enormous, clear PVC heels, and sported her usual nude, matte makeup and poker-straight hair.

The look failed to get registered in the fashion books and social users were equally unimpressed with her choice of outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishluvv)

Reacting to her widely circulated pictures on social media, a user remarked, “The dress looks like gift wrapping paper. It also adds heaviness to her frame, and along with those atrocious heels, it makes her look huge.”

“Oh, this breaks my heart, what has happened to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s styling? And who in the world is her stylist?” another lamented, to which, a third agreed, “Eeek! She needs to fire her stylist.”

“Looks like Cinderella glass heels,” a fourth joked. “Those heels, ouch, I can feel the pain, literally!” someone reiterated.

Alia Bhatt trolled for her Gucci show look

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the sequel of the Tamil-language epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan II’, released last month. The film also starred Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Lekshmi.