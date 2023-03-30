Aishwarya Rai was ‘removed’ from five big films: Deets

After Priyanka Chopra’s shocking revelation regarding the industry, an old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, exposing the dirty secrets of Bollywood, has surfaced on social media.

An old clip from an interview of the ‘Devdas’ actor with prominent TV host Simi Garewal on ‘Rendezvous’ has emerged on the social site Reddit. In the video, Rai revealed being removed from as many as five films simultaneously, without a solid explanation.

With the reference to her ‘Mohabattein’ co-star Shahrukh Khan, Garewal asked the actor, “You were working together in five films, weren’t you? Aish. Veer Zara was written for you.” Rai replied, “There were a couple of films that were supposed to happen with me. But suddenly they weren’t happening, without any reason whatsoever.”

“I have never had the answer to why,” she added.

When asked if it was her decision to take an exit from the film, she said, “No, it wasn’t my decision.”

Speaking about her feelings after being replaced, the actor told the host, “You obviously are taken aback, confused and of course hurt. You wonder about it.”

“You become more aware of what you’ve heard about, like in terms of…situations, people having a dominos effect on other people or other projects. It became obvious that it can happen to me too…with all your apparent box office success or ‘secure positioning’ in the industry,” she explained.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was supposed to do films like ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ and ‘Veer Zaara’ with Shahrukh Khan but was dropped out of them.

