Aishwarya Rai wows fans at 79th Cannes Film Festival

The widely known Bollywood queen, Aishwarya Rai, has once again taken center stage at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

The 52-year-old Indian actress, donning a striking blue gown, graced the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, capturing the fashion world’s undivided attention after a brief absence from showbiz. Designed by Amit Aggarwal, the sapphire blue gown—named Luminara—wrapped around Aishwarya like a mermaid (Jalpari) for her first red carpet appearance. Highlighting the actress’s longstanding connection to Cannes and the burgeoning global festival fashion industry, the designer described the dress as an “energy field” surrounding her. She completed her look with softly curled hair, pink-toned makeup, blue-beaded diamond jewelry, and a sheer net dupatta.

During her appearance, Aishwarya greeted photographers with a ‘Namaste,’ blew flying kisses, and posed alongside her longtime friend and fellow L’Oréal ambassador, Hollywood star Eva Longoria. The duo also attended the screening of the Palme d’Or-nominated film, The Birthday Party, starring Monica Bellucci.

Furthermore, Aishwarya Rai wore a lovely blush pink gown to the Lights on Women’s Worth gala, hosted by L’Oréal Paris at the festival. The Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai actress radiated timeless grace and charm in the bespoke baby pink dress by celebrity designer Sophie Couture. The gown featured exquisite floral embroidery, a structured corseted bodice, and a flowing chiffon cape that created a striking trail on the red carpet. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai shared glimpses of the look on Instagram, describing it as breathtakingly gorgeous.

Prior to the festival, the mother-daughter duo was spotted leaving Mumbai together, confirming that Aaradhya Bachchan accompanied her mother to Cannes. Their matching black outfits at the airport generated significant buzz online, fueling anticipation for the event.

The long-awaited first look of Aishwarya Rai at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival quickly went viral, putting an end to rumors regarding her potential absence from this year’s event. Since the festival’s opening on May 12, fans had been eagerly anticipating her arrival, especially after noting her absence from the initial L’Oréal Paris promotional displays at the Hotel Martinez, a detail that had sparked concern on social media. However, the actress put all speculation to rest by flying from Mumbai to Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya to mark her 24th appearance at the prestigious international event.