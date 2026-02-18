Aissata Diallo announces birth of her second baby boy

Aissata Diallo welcomed her second child with husband Ali Camara.

In the latest news confirmed by PEOPLE, Diallo appeared on the first season of the dating series.

Diallo told PEOPLE she similarly kept her second pregnancy private to avoid “external noise” and to protect her peace during what she called a sacred time. She said announcing the news later felt more aligned with her personal boundaries. The couple have not publicly shared the name of their newborn.

She gave birth to a baby boy in November 2025. The new born weighed 7 pounds and measured 20.5 inches at birth. The couple are now parents to two sons, with their first child born in 2024.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Diallo described the months since her son’s arrival as a period of “softness, adjustment, gratitude and deep bonding.” She said the family is settling into life with “2 under 2” and taking each day as it comes, adding that their newborn is healthy and surrounded by love.

Diallo characterized the birth experience as “transformative,” telling the outlet it was both grounding and empowering. She said the experience changed her in ways she is still processing but ultimately described it as deeply meaningful.

The former reality star has largely kept her family life out of the public eye. She only recently revealed that she and Camara welcomed their first son in 2024, sharing photos from a maternity shoot and reflecting on motherhood in an Instagram post.

In the caption, she explained that the couple chose to get to know their son privately and embrace parenthood without public scrutiny.