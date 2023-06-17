Aitzaz Ahsan challenges military court trials of civilians in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan in a petition in the Supreme Court has challenged trials of civilians in military courts seeking the court to declare them unconstitutional, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Salman Akram Raja advocate has filed petition on behalf of seasoned lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan.

Aitzaz Ahsan has petitioned to the apex court to declare the federal government’s decision to conduct trials in military court as null and void.

“The federal government has rubber stamped the corps commanders’ decision of conducting trials in the military court,” text of the petition read.

“The decision of holding military court trial of civilians under Section 2 of the Army Act has been in contravention to Article 59 of the constitution,” according to the plea.

Petition argued that Section 94 of the Army Act and the rules of 1970 are incomparable and pleaded the court to declare Section 94 and the rules as unconstitutional.

The petitioner also seeks the court to declare the decision of handing over the accused to the military authorities as void and sought court order for acquittal of civilians handed over to the military.

Petitioner has made Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Chairman PTI, five IGs, chief secretaries, ministries of law, interior, defence and cabinet division as parties in the case.