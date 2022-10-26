Aitzaz Ahsan claims he can solve Arshad Sharif’s murder case easily

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and renowned lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan has said that he can solve Arshad Sharif’s murder case if he is provided with one expert and Arshad’s phone and laptop, ARY News reported.

Talking on the ARY News talk show 11th Hour, Aitzaz Ahsan claimed that the mystery of Journailst Arshad Sharif’s murder can be easily solved.

Airtzaz said that Arshad Sharif was a very good human being, and could not control his tears when heard about his death. He felt the same when Hamid Mir was attacked, he added.

He added that the attack on Ayaz Amir, Jamil Farooqui and Imran Riaz are all condemnable. Arshad Sharif’s autopsy and post-mortem should be conducted in Pakistan, to identify to distance he was shot from, he added.

The legal expert added that Arshad’s movement can easily be tracked by his phone or laptop. A post-mortem can answer a lot of questions like the line of fire, kind of arm, and the distance of the fatal shot, he added.

He added that he can solve the case if he is provided with one expert and 10-day data of Arshad’s phone and laptop. Technology has developed at a rapid pace, such cases can be solved easily, he added.

Pakistan, UAE, UK and Kenya need to cooperate to solve this ‘test case,’ he added.

