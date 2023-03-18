Aitzaz Ahsan to move court over ‘attack on his house’ in Zaman Park

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday announced to move court over the ‘attack’ on his house in Zaman Park, terming the police move ‘illegal’, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, the senior lawyer claimed that his house was also affected during the police operation at residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in Zaman Park, announcing to move court against the ‘illegal move’ by law enforcers.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that the police entered his house without permission, adding that terrorists like ‘Rehman Dacoit’ did not receive this type of treatment.

The senior lawyer asked the PTI workers to remain calm and urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of the matter.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the Zaman Park police operation was carried out on the orders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Pervaiz Elahi lambasted Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government and alleged that the police – on the orders of Rana Sanaullah and Maryam Nawaz – raided the PTI chairman’s house and ransacked everything without a search warrant.

“Imran Khan’s sister and wife, who were present at home at the time of raid, sought a search warrant from police,” Elahi said. However, he added, the police instead of showing the warrant raided and ransacked the house.

