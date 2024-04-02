Aitzaz seeks in-service judges commission over IHC judges letter

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan in a petition in the Supreme Court sought formation of a judicial commission, comprises of three in-service judges of the apex court over the letter of six IHC judges, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Noted jurist in his petition filed in the Supreme Court Registry pleaded that the judicial commission constituted to inquire into the incidents and find facts of the matter.

He pleaded for strict action against those involved in exerting pressure over the judiciary and the government should also be ordered to pass relevant legislation to prevent such incidents.

The court should declare such steps against the law and the constitution and order to prevent the practice.

“The pension and privileges of such person should be suspended, if he has retired, but found to be involved in practice of applying pressure over the judiciary,” he pleaded.

“The supreme court should protect the freedom of judiciary,” the petition read.

Petitioner referred Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s statement and six IHC judges’ letter as evidence of intervention in judiciary.

Earlier, former CJP Justice (retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani had refused to head the inquiry commission on the IHC judges’ letter.

Last week, the federal cabinet named Tassaduq Hussian Jillani to head the inquiry commission to probe allegations of the IHC judges of interference by intelligence agencies.

In a letter penned to PM Shehbaz Sharif, the former CJP said he has reviewed the letter penned to the Supreme Judicial Council and it does not fall under Article 209.

I thank cabinet members, CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah for expressing confidence in me, the letter read.