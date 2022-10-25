Aiza Awan continues to treat fans with Europe clicks

Showbiz starlet Aiza Awan treated her social media followers with more of stunning clicks from her Europe tour which are now viral on social media.

‘Ye Na Thi Hamari Qismat’ actor is currently treating herself to a lavish Europe trip and while doing so, the celebrity made sure to keep her thousands of followers on the photo and video sharing application posted with picturesque glimpses of stunning destinations.

The celebrity kickstarted what seems to be her solo vacation in Barcelona, Spain last month and later explored Ibiza, Paris, Amsterdam, Lucerne, Venice, Pisa and Rome throughout the trip. She is currently on the Santorini island of Greece. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official) “Let the sea set you free,” read the caption on her latest picture gallery which sees the rising actor in white pair of denim and a blue crop top, styled with an abstract print scarf tied in her hair, for a dayout on the island.

