Aiza Awan continues to treat fans with Europe clicks

Showbiz starlet Aiza Awan treated her social media followers with more of stunning clicks from her Europe tour which are now viral on social media.
‘Ye Na Thi Hamari Qismat’ actor is currently treating herself to a lavish Europe trip and while doing so, the celebrity made sure to keep her thousands of followers on the photo and video sharing application posted with picturesque glimpses of stunning destinations.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
The celebrity kickstarted what seems to be her solo vacation in Barcelona, Spain last month and later explored Ibiza, Paris, Amsterdam, Lucerne, Venice, Pisa and Rome throughout the trip. She is currently on the Santorini island of Greece.
View this post on Instagram
“Let the sea set you free,” read the caption on her latest picture gallery which sees the rising actor in white pair of denim and a blue crop top, styled with an abstract print scarf tied in her hair, for a dayout on the island.
View this post on Instagram
Previously while sightseeing the aesthetic tourist attractions of Italy, the fashionista made sure to serve us fabulous fashion goals with all her thoughtfully curated OOTDs. From pretty flowy floral dresses to solid mid-lengths, bomber jackets, super cool athleisure and even simple button-downs to quirky sweatshirts, Awan managed it all to serve vacation style inspo for fans.
Her looks were supported with even gorgeous accessories, drool-worthy bags and trending footwear, perfectly complimenting each of the outfits.
View this post on Instagram
Millions of social users showered their love on Instagram posts with likes and lovely compliments for the actor.
See more of the viral clicks by Aiza Awan.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Awan, who made her debut in 2017 with ‘Zard Zamano ka Savera’, is one of the prominent names among the new generation of showbiz celebs. She was last seen as Alishba in ‘Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat’, alongside Hira Mani, Muneeb Butt, and Noor Hasan, and was well-noticed and loved by the audience around the ensemble cast.
Apart from her solid on-screen presence, Aiza Awan is a social media darling, who enjoys a huge fanbase on her official handles.