In Pictures: Aiza Awan serves fashion goals on Europe vacation

The stylish pictures and videos of showbiz starlet Aiza Awan from her Europe vacation are viral on social media.

‘Ye Na Thi Hamari Qismat’ actor touched down in Barcelona last month and is currently having the time of her life while exploring Europe. The celebrity has kept her thousands of followers on the photo and video sharing application posted with tidbits from the trip while she served some stunningly curated looks throughout.

The celebrity kickstarted what seems to be her solo vacation in Barcelona, Spain and later explored Ibiza, Paris, Amsterdam, Lucerne, Venice and Pisa throughout the trip. She is currently in the Campania region of Southwestern Italy.

“Ibiza in 9 seconds,” Aiza Awan wrote in the caption of one of the viral reel videos, giving an overview of the gala time she had in the city.

While sightseeing the picturesque tourist attractions, the fashionista made sure to serve us fabulous fashion goals with all thoughtfully put-together OOTDs. From pretty flowy floral dresses to solid mid-lengths, bomber jackets, super cool athleisure and even simple button-downs to quirky sweatshirts, Awan managed it all for some serious style inspo for fans.

Her looks were supported with even gorgeous accessories, drool-worthy bags and trending footwear, perfectly complimenting each of the outfits.

Millions of social users showered their love on Instagram posts with likes and heartwarming comments.

Have a look at some of the most stylish looks sported by the celebrity

Awan, who made her debut in 2017 with ‘Zard Zamano ka Savera’, is one of the prominent names among the new generation of showbiz celebs. She was last seen as Alishba in ‘Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat’, alongside Hira Mani, Muneeb Butt, and Noor Hasan, and was well-noticed and loved by the audience around the ensemble cast. Apart from her solid on-screen presence, Aiza Awan is a social media darling, who enjoys a huge fanbase on her official handles.

