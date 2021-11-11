Aiza Awan looks stunning in viral pictures

Actor Aiza Awan took to the social media application Instagram to share beautiful pictures of her that went viral.

The Faryaad shared three pictures of her that have got thousands of likes.

Aiza Awan shared pictures of her at night time. The actor star donned a white outfit with a grey and black scarf along with grey shoes as well.

She wrote that she is staying still despite the times moving back. Here are the pictures that are making rounds on social media.

The actor is active on social media and shares breathtaking pictures of her on Instagram.

The actor was praised for her sublime performances in several projects especially ARY Digital serial Faryaad.

Aiza Awan was seen alongside Zahid Ahmed, Adeel Chaudhry, Nawal Saeed, Zainub Qayoom, Mariam Ansari, Raja Haider, Amna Malik and Naveed Raza in the hit serial.

