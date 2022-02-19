VIRAL: Aiza Awan’s clicks receive love from netizens

Pakistani actor Aiza Awan flaunted a traditional look in a series of pictures on Instagram, and netizens seem to can’t get over her beauty.

The rising star of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Aiza Awan shared a series of posts on the pictures sharing site Instagram earlier this week, wearing a floor-length Black ‘Kalidar’, from celebrated designer Ansab Jahangir, looking every bit of regal.

Complimenting the heavily embellished outfit, Awan paired it with matching ‘jhumkey’, and bold makeup.

The ‘Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat’ actor validated her love for Urdu captions and penned some interesting words in the captions for her elegant clicks, garnering thousands of hearts and lovely compliments from social media users.

After making her debut in 2017 with ‘Zard Zamano ka Savera’, Aiza went on to become a prominent name in the current generation of the entertainment industry.

She is currently being seen as Alishba in ‘Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat’, alongside Hira Mani, Muneeb Butt, and Noor Hasan, and managed to leave the audience impressed with her portrayal.

Apart from her presence on-screen, Aiza Awan is an internet favorite and enjoys following from thousands of social media users on her official handles.

