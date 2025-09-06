AJ Lee makes a WWE comeback after a decade

Pro-wrestler April Jeanette Mendez, aka AJ Lee, has made her much-awaited comeback to WWE, after over 10 years.

As reported by foreign media, Mendez, known best by her ring name, AJ Lee, 38, ended her decade-long WWE hiatus on Friday, September 5, as she joined for the weekly episode of SmackDown in Chicago, to support her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Beyond the excitement, this comeback has also sparked possibilities of her teaming up with CM Punk for a potential mixed tag team match against Rollins and his wife, Lynch, at Wrestlepalozaa on September 20.

Notably, Lee had previously been the face of the then-known-as WWE Divas division, starting from 2011, until her retirement in 2015. She held the title for a record three times, and for the second-longest time period in the title’s history, i.e. 295 days.

She married fellow wrestler Punk in June 2014.

While Punk walked out of WWE following the 2014 Royal Rumble, and before marrying Lee, his wife continued her contract with the company until her initial retirement from wrestling in 2015.