AJ Lee to compete in mixed tag match at Wrestlepalooza

AJ Lee is finally set to compete in a WWE ring after a decade, as she is booked in a mixed tag team match involving her husband CM Punk against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza.

The match was confirmed during AJ Lee’s confrontation with her Wrestlepalooza opponents on Monday night RAW.

She goaded the heel couple into the match after she stole Lynch’s title during her WWE return on “WWE SmackDown” on Friday.

AJ Lee opened the segment after skipping out with the Women’s IC title around her waist by introducing herself to those in the crowd who may not be familiar with her.

Lee said she wanted to like Lynch and there was a world where they could have been friends. Lynch’s music hit and she came down demanding her title.

When Lee wouldn’t let the title go easily, Lynch called for Rollins. Lee explained she’d give the belt back if Lynch agreed to the tag team match.

A MATCH 10 YEARS IN THE MAKING: AJ LEE & CM PUNK vs. BECKY LYNCH & SETH ROLLINS in a Mixed Tag Team Match at #Wrestlepalooza! 🔥😮‍💨 🎟️: https://t.co/jmQeA6KgGx pic.twitter.com/UJutQib8BT — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2025

Lynch then called out her husband Seth Rollins. That’s when Punk snuck up behind Lynch before getting in the ring to grab Rollins for a GTS, which he avoided. Rollins then accepted the match and Lee threw Lynch her belt from the ring to the entrance ramp.