AJ McLean teases possible collaboration with Taylor Swift

AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys has sparked excitement over a possible collaboration with Taylor Swift.

After the band’s recent acknowledgement of a mashup that combines their iconic track, “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” with Swift’s hit “Elisabeth Taylor”.

The band shared their enthusiasm for the fan-created mashup by dancing to it on social media, which caught the attention of the 14-time Grammy winner.

In an interview with TMZ, Mclean was asked about his dream performer for the band’s extended, into the Millennium residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. He expressed admiration for Swift, stating, “I don’t know of she’d ever do it, but I think Taylor would absolutely destroy it. She is a fan and we’re massive fans of hers she’s the sweetest”.

He also shared how kind she has been to his daughters. McLean extended an open invitation to Swift: “Taylor, if you want, come see the show first so you know what’s going on. Then you can figure out if you want to join us. We’re not going to say no”.

In Swift’s background of collaborating with artists she admires, her acceptance of the invitation wouldn’t be surprising, especially considering her excitement over the Backstreet Boys acknowledging the mashup on social media.