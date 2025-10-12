Ajay Devgn film 'De De Pyaar De 2' release date announced

The Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and actress Rakul Preet Singh’s film ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ release date has been announced.

The Bollywood actor Devgn has informed fans by sharing the first motion poster of the romantic comedy ‘De De Pyaar De 2.’

However, the fans of De De Pyaar De 2 are explicitly charged and looking forward to the next chapter of the extraordinary love story.

In the poster, Ajay Devgn was seen being thrown out of the car by Rakul Preet Singh.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Ajay Devgn wrote, “The Love sequel is essential! Will Ashish Kakko get Ayesha’s parents’ approval?

Moreover, De De Pyaar De 2 will be released in cinemas next month on November 14.

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Rakul, the film additionally stars Meezan Jaffrey, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, R. Madhavan, and Javed Jaffrey playingimportant roles.

Anshul Sharma has directed the film, while Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg have produced the film.

Earlier this year, the new teaser for Raid 2 has been unveiled, featuring a gripping showdown between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh.

In Raid 2, Devgn reprises his role as the fearless Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Amay Patnaik. This time, he’s on his 75th raid, and it’s set to be a high-stakes showdown.

The Raid 2 teaser offers a glimpse of the intense face-off between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of a powerful politician who finds himself on the receiving end of Devgn’s unwavering pursuit of justice.