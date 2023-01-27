Ajay Devgn reacts to Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Pathaan’ Box Office collection

Bollywood A-lister Ajay Devgn reacted to the Box Office collection of ‘Pathaan’ ending the cursed spell on the industry.

Speaking to the media at the teaser launch of his upcoming title ‘Bholaa’ earlier this week, Ajay Devgn extended his support to the entire team of ‘Pathaan’ ahead of the release and shared his good wishes for the booming Box Office sums.

He was heard saying at the event, “Let’s keep our fingers crossed. I want every film to be super duper hit.”

“Now Pathaan is releasing and whatever reports we are reading about the advance booking it seems fantastic, it has never happened before,” the ‘Singham’ actor added. “I am very happy about it from the bottom of my heart. So I tell everyone I think we should be very very happy about this.”

Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent. https://t.co/gbDD1Zc2rm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Even King Khan responded to the comments with equal warmth during an #AskSRK session on Twitter. As a Tweep shared the clip from the event on the micro-blogging site, Khan replied, “Ajay [Devgn] has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent.”

Devgn also replied to the tweet saying, “I value the bond we share as much as you do.”

Dear @iamsrk, thank you for your love and presence. I value the bond we share as much as you do. Pathaan collections look poised to go through the roof. I’m happy that as an industry things are looking up for us. https://t.co/rpHVXoVvlr — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 24, 2023

He also congratulated Khan on the terrific ticket sales and noted, “I’m happy that as an industry things are looking up for us.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the most hotly-anticipated movie in a long time, ‘Pathaan’ hit Worldwide cinemas on Wednesday. The film has grossed over INR200 crores across the globe within two days.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ leaked online

The action thriller flick, by Siddharth Anand, is headlined by A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana playing pivotal roles.

