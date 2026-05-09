Ajay Devgn’s satirical take on Akshay Kumar’s 'Golmaal 5' entry

Ajay Devgn made a satirical comment on Akshay Kumar’s Golmaal 5 announcement video.

In a report by Variety, India claimed on Friday, “Koi bhi franchise nahi chhodhta hai”( No one leaves franchise). The report further claimed that filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is planning a sequel to his 2007 movie Salaam-E-Ishq and that Akshay Kumar would be part of the project. But soon after that, Pinkvilla shared another report saying that the actor is actually not attached to the film.

A source also stated on the portal, “The sequel might be happening or may not, but Akshay Kumar has not been involved in it. The reports suggesting he has come on board are completely baseless.”

The film was first released in the year 2007. Salaam-E-Ishq featured a huge ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Ayesha Takia, Shannon Esra, Sohail Khan, and Isha Koppikar. The film followed the stories of six different couples and their relationships.

Despite having several big stars, the movie did not perform well at the box office and ended up being a commercial failure. Meanwhile, the Khialdi ctor recently tasted success with Bhooth Bangla and currently has several films in his lineup.

The actor will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, Haiwaan, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Anees Bazmee’s next, and Golmaal 5.