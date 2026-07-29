MUZAFFARABAD, July 29: AJK Police spokesperson SSP Muhammad Riaz Mughal has said that armed groups are part of the banned committee and that security personnel were targeted with sniper rifles.

Speaking on the security situation in AJK, SSP Mughal said some protesters were armed with sniper rifles. He described the actions of the armed factions as “tantamount to terrorism.” According to him, more than 300 police officials have been injured by gunfire and knife attacks.

“The miscreants of the banned committee are harassing ordinary citizens. These elements possess modern weapons, and security personnel have been martyred in the firing,” he stated.

The police spokesperson added that unrest was being spread under the guise of peaceful protest. “Security personnel are being targeted, martyred and injured,” he said.

SSP Mughal said fake videos were being made to spread propaganda and that the actions of the miscreants were affecting the daily lives of common people.

“Law enforcement agencies are not taking any action of their own,” he clarified, adding that the armed groups of the banned committee are involved in activities against the state.

Earlier, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that dialogue cannot take place unless the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) distances itself from the armed groups involved.

Speaking on ARY News’ programme The Eleventh Hour, Rana Sanaullah said he had no concrete evidence to support his earlier remarks regarding the involvement of armed groups.

“I do not have any proof. My assessment is based on discussions with local residents and election candidates. They told me these were the same individuals who had been sitting idle. Beyond that, only God knows the reality,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah questioned how political workers could appear in such attire, carry weapons and engage in violent confrontations.

Commenting on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s proposal, Rana Sanaullah described him as a senior coalition partner and said it was not for him to decide on the proposal. However, he added that Bilawal’s suggestion was constructive and should be considered positively.