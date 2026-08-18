AJK Board announces 10th Class Result 2026

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (AJK BISE) Mirpur has officially announced the matriculation class result for the current year.

The board declared the SSC Part-II First Annual Examination results today, August 18, 2026, at 11:00 AM.

Students can now access their marks and overall result status.

Top Position Holders in Science Group

The results show an incredibly tight competition within the Girls’ Science Group.

Three girls jointly secured the first position: Samia Choudhary, Umamah Muzammil, and Mahroosh Naeem Abbasi each obtained an impressive 1,184 marks out of a total of 1,200.

Additionally, Muidizara Shahid secured the second position with 1,183 marks, missing the top spot by just one mark.

Board 10th Class Result Online & via SMS

The most efficient way to view your marks is through the board’s online result service. Simply open the official AJK BISE portal,

select the relevant SSC Part-II result, and enter your examination roll number to display your score

Alternatively, you can use the SMS service if you lack reliable internet access. Just type “AJK”, leave a space, and enter your roll number, then send it to 5050. The board will quickly send your result details directly to your mobile phone.