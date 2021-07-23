AJK election: PTI leader among three injured in clash between political parties

MUZAFFARABAD: At least three people, including local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Arif Mughal, were injured during a clash between workers of two political parties in the Garhi Dupatta area of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported.

According to police, the unknown people opened fire on the rally of a local PTI leader in the Garhi Dupatta area of Muzaffarabad district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Arif Mughal and his son were among the people injured in the incident, said police.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident, the PTI workers have blocked the Srinagar highway to lodge their protest against the firing incident.

AJK Elections

The 11th general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be held on Sunday.

Over 3.2 million voters will exercise their right to vote to elect members of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly for a five-year term.

PTI has fielded 41 candidates for AJK polls followed by PML-N’s 36 candidates while PPP has fielded only eight candidates.

A total of 32 political parties are contesting the elections and hundreds of independent candidates are also vying in all the 45 electoral constituencies including 33 in AJK districts and 12 meant of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in various parts of Pakistan.

Five seats are reserved for women and three are meant for the technocrats, one each reserved for overseas Kashmiris and Ulema/Mashaikh and professionals