AJK elections 2021: Political activists scuffle during polling in Bagh

BAGH: Polling in Bagh stopped after a scuffle between political workers of the contesting parties during Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the brawl broke out between the political workers in Barri Gehal area of Bagh. Due to aerial firing, the polling has been stopped in the constituency, while eight political workers were injured.

Troops of the Pakistan Army have reached the area to control the worsening situation.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker was shot dead two others sustained injuries in separate violent incidents during polls in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

As per details, the firing incident was reported in Charhoi area in which a PTI local leader named Muhammad Zaheer lost his life, while another identified as Ramzan sustained bullet injuries.

On the other hand, firing incidents were reported in various polling stations in the LA-10 Kotli-3. The firing incidents were reported in the limits of polling stations numbers 91,92,93,94,95 and 101.