AJK elections 2021: Four injured as PPP, PTI workers clash in Mirpur

MIRPUR (AJK): A clash reportedly broke out between workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of polls in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

According to police, a clash was reported between workers of two political parties in the Khaliqabad area of Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Four people including PPP and PTI workers were injured as a result of the clash, said police.

In a similar incident reported on Friday, at least three people, including local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Arif Mughal, had been injured during a clash between workers of two political parties in the Garhi Dupatta area of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

According to police, the unknown people had opened fire on the rally of a local PTI leader in the Garhi Dupatta area of Muzaffarabad district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

AJK Elections

The 11th general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be held on Sunday.

Over 3.2 million voters will exercise their right to vote to elect members of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly for a five-year term.

A total of 32 political parties are contesting the elections and hundreds of independent candidates are also vying in all the 45 electoral constituencies including 33 in AJK districts and 12 meant of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in various parts of Pakistan.

Five seats are reserved for women and three are meant for the technocrats, one each reserved for overseas Kashmiris and Ulema/Mashaikh and professionals.