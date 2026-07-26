MUZAFFARABAD, July 26: Polling for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections 2026 will be held on 13 constituencies across Mirpur Division on Monday, ARY News reported.

The elections will take place on four seats in Mirpur, three in Bhimber and six in Kotli, with election authorities completing arrangements for polling.

According to official figures, 1,401,439 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in Mirpur Division, including 675,628 women and 725,811 men.

A total of 2,454 polling stations and 3,701 polling booths have been established across the division. Overall, 287 candidates, including nominees of political parties and independent contenders, are in the race.

Key contests

In LA-1 (Dadyal-Mirpur), a key contest is expected between PML-N’s Azhar Sadiq and PPP’s Muhammad Afser Shahid. The constituency has 105,174 registered voters, with 139 polling stations and 234 polling booths set up. A total of 20 candidates are contesting the seat.

In LA-2 (Mirpur-II, Chakswari, Islamgarh), PPP’s Chaudhry Qasim Majeed will face PML-N’s Azeem Bakhsh Chaudhry. The constituency has 99,585 registered voters, while 149 polling stations and 256 polling booths have been established. Twenty-four candidates are in the contest.

In LA-3 (Mirpur City), PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed will compete against PPP’s Chaudhry Yasar Sultan. The constituency has 106,757 registered voters, 161 polling stations and 264 polling booths. A total of 34 candidates are contesting the seat.

In LA-4 (Mirpur-IV), PML-N’s Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed will take on PPP’s Chaudhry Sohaib Arshad. The constituency has 99,274 registered voters, with 162 polling stations and 257 polling booths. Twenty candidates are in the race.

In LA-5 (Bhimber-I, Barnala), PML-N’s Waqar Ahmad Noor will face PPP’s Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf. The constituency has 103,956 registered voters, while 176 polling stations and 282 polling booths have been established. A total of 18 candidates are contesting the seat.