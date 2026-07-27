AJK Elections 2026: Unofficial Results from Mirpur Division
- By Mubashir Chaudhry, -
- Jul 27, 2026
MIRPUR, July 27: The unofficial and provisional results of the first phase of the AJK Elections 2026 have started coming in from Mirpur Division; a close contest is expected between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and Jamaat-e-Islami in several constituencies of Mirpur, Bhimber and Kotli, ARY News repored.
LA-1 Dadyal
Result from 83 polling stations
PML-N candidate Izhar Sadiq leading with 10361 votes
PPP candidate Afsar Shahid behind with 5504 votes
LA-2 Mirpur 2 Chakswari
Result from all 149 polling stations
PPP candidate Chaudhry Qasim Majeed won with 12952 votes
PML-N candidate Azeem Bakhsh Chaudhry in second place with 8182 votes
LA-3 Mirpur 3
Result from 4 out of 161 polling stations
PML-N candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed leading with 994 votes
PPP candidate Chaudhry Yasir Sultan behind with 589 votes
LA-4 Khari
Result from 46 polling stations
PML-N candidate Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed leading with 7997 votes
PPP candidate Chaudhry Sohaib Arshad in second place with 4645 votes
LA-5 Bhimber 1
Result from 99 out of 176 polling stations
PML-N candidate Waqar leading with 19032 votes
PPP candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Ashraf behind with 15493 votes
LA-6 Bhimber 2 Samahni
Result from 100 out of 195 polling stations
PML-N candidate Muhammad Razaq leading with 21210 votes
IPP candidate Ali Shan behind with 11354 votes
LA-7 Bhimber 3 City
Result from 139 out of 237 polling stations
PML-N candidate Chaudhry Tariq Farooq leading with 21075 votes
Independent candidate Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq in second place with 14228 votes
LA-8 Kotli 1 Raj Mahal
Result from 129 out of 155 polling stations
PPP candidate Malik Zafar Iqbal leading with 17437 votes
PML-N candidate Malik Nawaz in second place with 10393 votes
LA-9 Kotli 2 Nakial
Result from 17 polling stations
PML-N candidate Umair Naeem leading with 5651 votes
PPP candidate Javed Budhanvi second with 3551 votes
LA-10 Kotli 3
Result from 36 polling stations
PPP candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin leading with 6999 votes
PML-N candidate Raja Fateh Mehmood behind with 3560 votes
LA-11 Kotli 4 Sehnsa
Result from 53 polling stations
PML-N candidate Raja Asif leading with 7900 votes
PPP candidate Chaudhry Akhlaq behind with 4074 votes
LA-12 Kotli 5
Result from 40 polling stations
PPP candidate Chaudhry Yasin leading with 2613 votes
PML-N candidate Raja Riasat behind with 1255 votes
LA-13 Kotli Khoi Ratta 6
Result from 101 polling stations
IPP candidate Ansar Abdali leading with 8695 votes
PPP candidate Waleed Inqlabi behind with 7676 votes
Note: All results are unofficial and non-final.
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