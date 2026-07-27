AJK Elections 2026: Unofficial Results from Mirpur Division

MIRPUR, July 27: The unofficial and provisional results of the first phase of the AJK Elections 2026 have started coming in from Mirpur Division; a close contest is expected between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and Jamaat-e-Islami in several constituencies of Mirpur, Bhimber and Kotli, ARY News repored.

LA-1 Dadyal

Result from 83 polling stations

PML-N candidate Izhar Sadiq leading with 10361 votes

PPP candidate Afsar Shahid behind with 5504 votes

LA-2 Mirpur 2 Chakswari

Result from all 149 polling stations

PPP candidate Chaudhry Qasim Majeed won with 12952 votes

PML-N candidate Azeem Bakhsh Chaudhry in second place with 8182 votes

LA-3 Mirpur 3

Result from 4 out of 161 polling stations

PML-N candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed leading with 994 votes

PPP candidate Chaudhry Yasir Sultan behind with 589 votes

LA-4 Khari

Result from 46 polling stations

PML-N candidate Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed leading with 7997 votes

PPP candidate Chaudhry Sohaib Arshad in second place with 4645 votes

LA-5 Bhimber 1

Result from 99 out of 176 polling stations

PML-N candidate Waqar leading with 19032 votes

PPP candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Ashraf behind with 15493 votes

LA-6 Bhimber 2 Samahni

Result from 100 out of 195 polling stations

PML-N candidate Muhammad Razaq leading with 21210 votes

IPP candidate Ali Shan behind with 11354 votes

LA-7 Bhimber 3 City

Result from 139 out of 237 polling stations

PML-N candidate Chaudhry Tariq Farooq leading with 21075 votes

Independent candidate Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq in second place with 14228 votes

LA-8 Kotli 1 Raj Mahal

Result from 129 out of 155 polling stations

PPP candidate Malik Zafar Iqbal leading with 17437 votes

PML-N candidate Malik Nawaz in second place with 10393 votes

LA-9 Kotli 2 Nakial

Result from 17 polling stations

PML-N candidate Umair Naeem leading with 5651 votes

PPP candidate Javed Budhanvi second with 3551 votes

LA-10 Kotli 3

Result from 36 polling stations

PPP candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin leading with 6999 votes

PML-N candidate Raja Fateh Mehmood behind with 3560 votes

LA-11 Kotli 4 Sehnsa

Result from 53 polling stations

PML-N candidate Raja Asif leading with 7900 votes

PPP candidate Chaudhry Akhlaq behind with 4074 votes

LA-12 Kotli 5

Result from 40 polling stations

PPP candidate Chaudhry Yasin leading with 2613 votes

PML-N candidate Raja Riasat behind with 1255 votes

LA-13 Kotli Khoi Ratta 6

Result from 101 polling stations

IPP candidate Ansar Abdali leading with 8695 votes

PPP candidate Waleed Inqlabi behind with 7676 votes

Note: All results are unofficial and non-final.