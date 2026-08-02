ISLAMABAD, August 2: Acting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Latif Akbar alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers attacked him during polling for the AJK elections, claiming one of his party workers was killed in the violence, ARY News reported.

In a video statement on Sunday, Latif Akbar said he had already feared that an attack could take place against him.

He alleged that PML-N workers assaulted him during his visit to a polling station, subjected him to violence and fled the scene while brandishing weapons.

Latif Akbar further claimed that PML-N workers opened fire, resulting in the death of one of his party workers.

He also alleged that his party’s polling agents were not allowed to sit at several polling stations during the AJK elections.

The acting AJK president claimed that those responsible for what he described as attempts to sabotage the elections had the backing of federal ministers.

Latif Akbar demanded that terrorism cases be registered against those involved in the alleged attack on him and in the killing of his party worker.

He also took a swipe at the ruling party, claiming that the PML-N could never win elections through votes.

The PML-N has not immediately responded to Latif Akbar’s allegations.