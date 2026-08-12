ISLAMABAD, August 12: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured 24 seats in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Chaudhry said all three phases of the AJK elections had been completed and PML-N had emerged with a clear lead.

He said the party would also receive three women and three other reserved seats under the formula, taking its total strength to 30 seats. The reserved seats include those for overseas Pakistanis, technocrats, and Ulema and Mashaikh.

The federal minister said the AJK Legislative Assembly session would be convened next week, where newly elected members would take oath and elections for reserved seats would be held.

He added that the elections for the speaker and prime minister of AJK would also be completed next week.

Chaudhry said a stable and strong government was needed in AJK given the current circumstances.

He described the overall elections as free, fair and credible, saying there was zero tolerance for any irregularity or rigging.

He said the person who allegedly took a ballot box from a polling station in LA-6 Mirpur was arrested immediately.

The minister congratulated the administration, law enforcement agencies and Election Commission for conducting transparent elections.

Regarding Haveli, Chaudhry said transparent investigation should be conducted into rigging allegations raised by PML-N candidate Mohsin Aziz. He expressed hope that the Election Commission would address the complaints related to the constituency on merit.