MUZAFFARABAD, July 27: The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has suspended and arrested two presiding officers in Kotli after they failed to report to their assigned polling stations during the ongoing legislative assembly elections, ARY News reported.

According to an Election Commission spokesperson, the two officials went to a private residence instead of reaching their designated polling stations.

Following the incident, both presiding officers were immediately suspended and taken into custody. Returning officers also took possession of the polling bags to ensure the integrity of the election process.

The Election Commission said replacement presiding officers had been appointed and dispatched to the affected polling stations without delay to ensure polling continued uninterrupted.

The spokesperson said legal proceedings against the arrested officials had been initiated under the relevant election laws.

The Election Commission reiterated its commitment to conducting free, fair and transparent elections, adding that negligence or violations of election rules would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

It further said all necessary measures were being taken to ensure polling across AJK remains impartial, transparent and without disruption.

Polling for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections 2026 will be held on 13 constituencies across Mirpur Division on Monday.

The elections will take place on four seats in Mirpur, three in Bhimber and six in Kotli, with election authorities completing arrangements for polling.

According to official figures, 1,401,439 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in Mirpur Division, including 675,628 women and 725,811 men.

A total of 2,454 polling stations and 3,701 polling booths have been established across the division. Overall, 287 candidates, including nominees of political parties and independent contenders, are in the race.

Key contests

In LA-1 (Dadyal-Mirpur), a key contest is expected between PML-N’s Azhar Sadiq and PPP’s Muhammad Afser Shahid. The constituency has 105,174 registered voters, with 139 polling stations and 234 polling booths set up. A total of 20 candidates are contesting the seat.

In LA-2 (Mirpur-II, Chakswari, Islamgarh), PPP’s Chaudhry Qasim Majeed will face PML-N’s Azeem Bakhsh Chaudhry. The constituency has 99,585 registered voters, while 149 polling stations and 256 polling booths have been established. Twenty-four candidates are in the contest.

In LA-3 (Mirpur City), PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed will compete against PPP’s Chaudhry Yasar Sultan. The constituency has 106,757 registered voters, 161 polling stations and 264 polling booths. A total of 34 candidates are contesting the seat.

In LA-4 (Mirpur-IV), PML-N’s Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed will take on PPP’s Chaudhry Sohaib Arshad. The constituency has 99,274 registered voters, with 162 polling stations and 257 polling booths. Twenty candidates are in the race.

In LA-5 (Bhimber-I, Barnala), PML-N’s Waqar Ahmad Noor will face PPP’s Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf. The constituency has 103,956 registered voters, while 176 polling stations and 282 polling booths have been established. A total of 18 candidates are contesting the seat.