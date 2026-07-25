MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has declared a public holiday in Mirpur Division on July 27 (Monday) to facilitate the first phase of polling for the AJK Legislative Assembly elections.

The decision was made on the request of the Election Commission of AJK, and the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has issued an official notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the public holiday will be observed only in the districts of Mirpur Division, where polling for the first phase of the Legislative Assembly elections will be held on July 27.

Addressing a press conference, AJK Chief Election Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Mughal said the Legislative Assembly elections will be conducted in three phases, with the Pakistan Army and other security forces being deployed to ensure peaceful and transparent polling.

Under the election schedule, polling in Mirpur Division will take place on July 27, followed by polling in Muzaffarabad Division and on the 12 refugee seats on August 2. The final phase of polling in Poonch Division will be held on August 10.

The Chief Election Commissioner said the decision to conduct the elections in phases was taken to ensure better security arrangements, administrative convenience, and a transparent electoral process.

The Election Commission had formally requested the AJK government to declare a public holiday on polling day to facilitate voters and the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

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