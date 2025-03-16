Five passengers dead as vehicle plunges into gorge in AJK

AJK: At least five passengers lost their live, whereas four others sustained injuries as vehicle plunged into gorge in Haveli Azad Kashmir, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred when the passenger vehicle slipped on the icy road and fell into the gorge, leaving five dead and four others injured.

According to rescue sources, the Rawalpindi-bound vehicle was traveling Kahuta when the horrific incident occurred, the dead bodies and injured have been transferred to nearby hospital.

Earlier, in a tragic accident, 26 people died, as a passenger bus carrying wedding guests from Astore, GB, to Chakwal veered off the Thalichi Bridge and plunged into the river.

As per details, a total of 27 people were on board the coaster, with only the bride, Malaika, surviving.

Read more: Six FIA personnel injured in fog-related accident near Faisalabad

The injured bride was taken to the hospital, and rescue operations are ongoing, with local residents, rescue teams, and police actively participating in the search efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Astore, Muhammad Tariq, confirmed that the bodies of 14 victims were recovered and transferred to the Astore District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. “The accident-stricken vehicle was also retrieved from the river,” he added.

Home Minister Shams Lone commented on the incident, saying, “Initial investigations suggest that the tragedy occurred due to the vehicle’s loss of control on the slippery surface of the Thalichi Bridge.