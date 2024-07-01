AJK govt announces rewards for information on escaped inmates

MUZAFFARABD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has announced a reward for information regarding 19 inmates, who escaped from the Rawalakot District Jail a day earlier, ARY News reported on Monday.

AJK’s Ministry of Information announced a million of rupees reward for information leading to the arrest of escaped inmates.

The prisoners included six prisoners who were on death row, including Saqib, Usman, Faisal, Nazeer, Shameer, and Amir. A reward of Rs10 million each has been announced for information leading to the arrest of these six prisoners.

Additionally, a reward of Rs5 million each has been announced for information regarding two prisoners, Noman and Saqib, who were sentenced to 25 years in prison.

A reward of Rs3 million has been announced for remaining 10 prisoners who escaped from the Rawalakot jail.

The Ministry of Information has appealed to the public to come forward with any information they may have about the whereabouts of the escaped prisoners. The identity of the informants will be kept confidential, and they will be rewarded for their information.

Earlier in the day, seven jail staffers, including the Deputy Superintendent of jail, were arrested and an investigation was launched after the escape of 19 prisoners from Rawalakot District Jail.

Moreover, the Azad Kashmir High Court has been requested to form a judicial commission to investigate the incident.

19 inmates, including six on death row, escaped from the Rawalakot jail while one inmate, who was injured during the escape, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.